MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to a fire at Charleston Steel and Metal in Moncks Corner on Tuesday.

According to Fire Chief Tim Stephenson with the Whitesville Fire Department, a car that was inside a container at the facility caught on fire.

Crews are in the process of extinguishing the flames.

One lane of Highway 52 heading towards Moncks Corner was shutdown so crews could access a nearby fire hydrant.

