Over 30 firefighters respond to house fire off of Short Cut Road

Berkeley County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CROSS, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a fire at a residence off of Short Cut Road in Cross on Monday night.

According to Chief Cole with the Cross Rural Fire Department, a homeowner came home and noticed smoke coming out of the kitchen and found that it was on fire.

The homeowner called 911 and multiple agencies responded, including a total of around 34 firefighters from 8 different agencies, according to Chief Cole.

The fire was contained to the first floor kitchen area of the house.

Currently, the cause of the fire appears to be electrical, from a coffee pot.

No one was injured in the fire.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES