Over 30 firefighters respond to house fire off of Short Cut Road

CROSS, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a fire at a residence off of Short Cut Road in Cross on Monday night.







According to Chief Cole with the Cross Rural Fire Department, a homeowner came home and noticed smoke coming out of the kitchen and found that it was on fire.

The homeowner called 911 and multiple agencies responded, including a total of around 34 firefighters from 8 different agencies, according to Chief Cole.

The fire was contained to the first floor kitchen area of the house.

Currently, the cause of the fire appears to be electrical, from a coffee pot.

No one was injured in the fire.