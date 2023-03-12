BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a crash that trapped one person in a truck early Saturday morning.

According to the East Berkeley Fire District, crews were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on North Highway 52 and Twin Creek Lane around 1:46 a.m.

Officials said a pickup truck had veered off the road and truck a tree. Heave damage to the vehicle left one person entrapped.

Several crews worked to extract the individual.

Berkeley County EMS treated the patient. No word on the condition of the patient.