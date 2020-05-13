Deputy injured in crash while responding to call in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are working a deputy-involved crash on Old Highway 52 in Berkeley County.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said the deputy was responding to a possible shooting call off Oakley Road when the crash occurred.

The deputy was transported to Trident Medical Center with injuries, but the extent of those injures are currently unknown.

Sheriff Lewis said the deputy was trapped inside the vehicle for about 40 minutes and said crews from the Moncks Corner Fire Department and EMS had to extricate him.

The driver of the other vehicle, which appears to be a white pick-up truck, was also transported to Trident with unknown injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.