MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies are responding to a Tuesday afternoon fire at a Berkeley County recycling center.

According to Moncks Corner Fire Chief Robert Gass, the fire is at Berkeley Scrap Metal off of Highway 52.

As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, Whitesville Fire Department, and Santee Circle Fire Department are Department are responding.

