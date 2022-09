GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to a house fire in Goose Creek on Friday afternoon.

Goose Creek fire officials told News 2 they arrived at a home on Island Green Road to find flames coming from the roof of the residence.

Investigators are working to determine a cause for the fire. There is no word on injuries.

Crews from Goose Creek Fire and Pimlico Fire departments responded.