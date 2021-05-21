Officials confirm fatal house fire Friday morning in Moncks Corner near Lake Moultrie

MONKCS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies on scene of a confirmed fatal house fire in the Moncks Corner area.

Berkeley County Dispatch confirms the fire is in the area of President Circle in Moncks Corner, near Lake Moultrie. Officials say the call for the house fire came in just before 1:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Town of Moncks Corner Fire Chief Robert Gass confirms that the structure fire is a confirmed fatal incident. Officials say that the victim was the only person inside the home.

Multiple agencies remain on the scene including Town of Moncks Corner Fire, Whitesville and Santee Circle Fire Departments, Moncks Corner Police, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED all assisting with this incident.

Crews are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.