CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department and Whitesville Rural Fire Department are responding to a structure fire on Old Whitesville Road in Moncks Corner.

According to Chief Scott Lee, a double wide trailer caught fire on Monday evening and crews are still on scene as of 10:00 p.m.

Moncks Corner Rural FD, SC (Berkeley 7) *Mult Alarm* structure with heavy fire, reported explosions and exposure issues. #SCfire pic.twitter.com/17RbWI72OG — CAROLINAS FIRE PAGE (@CFPalerts) May 19, 2020

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide details as they become available.