Multiple junk cars on fire at car crushing company in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — (WCBD) Crews responded to a fire early Friday morning at a car crushing company in Berkeley County.

Crews were dispatched to a car fire just after midnight and left the scene around 5:30 a.m.

“C&B fire department arrived on scene to find about 30 junk cars stacked on top of each other that were on fire,” says Chief of C&B Fire Department, Joshua Woodall.

C&B, Caromi, Pine Ridge and Dorchester County fire departments were on scene.

Officials say the fire took about 2 hours to get under control.

No injuries are reported.

There is no word on what caused that fire.

