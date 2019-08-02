Multiple junk cars on fire at car crushing company in Berkeley County

Berkeley County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — (WCBD) Crews responded to a fire early Friday morning at a car crushing company in Berkeley County.

Crews were dispatched to a car fire just after midnight and left the scene around 5:30 a.m.

“C&B fire department arrived on scene to find about 30 junk cars stacked on top of each other that were on fire,” says Chief of C&B Fire Department, Joshua Woodall.

C&B, Caromi, Pine Ridge and Dorchester County fire departments were on scene.

Officials say the fire took about 2 hours to get under control.

No injuries are reported.

There is no word on what caused that fire.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES