Crews to close Otranto Blvd. this week for emergency repairs at railroad crossing

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews will temporarily close Otranto Boulevard this week to perform emergency repairs at the railroad crossing.

The closure will impact those entering and leaving the Otranto subdivision and the surrounding area beginning Thursday, March 4th at 8:30 a.m.

CSX Railroad has scheduled the closure for an ‘emergency repair due to multiple complaints from the community.’

The total road closure will take place along Otranto Blvd. between Rivers Avenue and North Basilica Avenue, meaning there will be no access across the tracks until the crossing is reopened.

Crews expect to have the crossing open by 6:00 a.m. on Friday, March 5th.