Crews to conduct Blackwater Scuba dive in Cooper River to look for fossils; discuss environmental changes

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The goal of the South Carolina Seven Expedition is to bring awareness to environmental changes in South Carolina’s most vulnerable areas. Tom Mullikin is leading the first of its kind expedition. He also serves as the South Carolina Floodwater Commission Chair.

On Wednesday, Mullikin will participate in a blackwater scuba dive in the Cooper River with a plan to find fossils including teeth from the famous Megaladon Shark.

The overall goal of the expedition is to create awareness about the environmental threats that affect South Carolina, caused by disastrous storms and flooding. Heading into peak Hurricane season, this is especially relevant as the Lowcountry knows the impacts of flooding and heavy storms.

Mullikin started his journey in the mountains and over a 30-day span has made his way to the Lowcountry. He said what better way to show the evolvement of climate change than to go into the river looking for fossils.

“I want to go down there and find a large megalodon tooth and come up and say look, folks, we’ve been changing throughout all of time,” said Mullikin. “The question is not whether or not there’s change. The question is how are we going to respond to that change? Let’s embrace the change.”

Mullikin said he wants to make people aware that economic sustainability is not mutually exclusive from environmental sustainability. He said some of the solutions he and the commission have come up with include planting one-million trees, working on an artificial reef system, and more.

“And what I have found from leading expeditions around the world, is it’s much easier to have people become convicted about the environment in the environment, rather than in some conference room hold up in state capitol in Washington,” said Mullikin.

Mullikin said this expedition is a way of combining experiential learning with informed resolutions.

On Thursday, the expedition will conclude with a finish line reception happening across the street from the South Carolina Aquarium.

Tuesday’s blackwater scuba dive is happening at 9:30 a.m. at the Cooper River out of Cypress Gardens.