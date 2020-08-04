Crews working fire at aluminum plant in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – First responders are working a fire at the JW Aluminum Plant in Goose Creek. As of 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, heavy smoke was still visible from the building.

The Goose Creek Fire Department is assisting with the two alarm fire. EMS is on scene as well.

According to a statement from JW Aluminum, the fire broke out in the melt/cast area in one of the buildings around 2:30 p.m.

The plant was evacuated, and no injuries have been reported.

JW Aluminum said that their “priority is ensuring the safety of everyone on the premises and extinguishing the fire.” They plan to investigate as soon as the fire is under control, and will share details of that investigation at a later time.





Via Crystal Lynn

The facility is located at 435 Old Mt. Holly Road.

