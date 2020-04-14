Crews working structure fire at Moncks Corner recycling plant

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Moncks Corner Fire Department is on scene at RePower South Facility, 645 Oakley Road, where they are working to extinguish a structure fire.

According to the fire department, the call was dispatched at 7:33 p.m.

Multiple agencies, including Whitesville Fire Department, Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, Goose Creek Rural Fire Department, Bonneau Fire Department, Pimlico Fire Department, and Berkeley County EMS, are assisting.

News 2 is en route to the scene and will provide updates as more details become available.