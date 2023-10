GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Rescue crews extricated a construction worker after they became trapped in a hole Friday morning.

The incident happened near the Days Inn off Red Bank Road as crews were working on a water main project, according to officials.

Another construction worker at the scene told News 2 that the trapped worker suffered a broken leg.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Goose Creek Fire assisted in the extraction.