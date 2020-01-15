CrimeStoppers: Cracking cold cases in the lowcountry

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – CrimeStoppers is a system used by 11 counties in the Lowcountry that allows citizens to anonymously report crime tips.

To use CrimeStoppers, you can call their hotline at 554-1111, submit a tip online, or download the mobile app. All submissions are anonymous.

This means that there will be no trace on cell phone numbers or locations, or computer IP addresses.

Captain Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office credits that anonymity with the high rate of CrimeStoppers success in helping to solve current investigations and cold cases.

You don’t have to be that witness, but if you call us and say you may have heard what happened on a crime through somebody, it can help give us direction on a case. And sometimes that’s all we need to get that case solved. Captain Roger Antonio, CCSO PIO

He says that CrimeStoppers is an important tool for police and citizens to have, no matter the age of a case.

Even though there may not be as much publicity with cold cases, because you know the case may be several years old. CrimeStoppers is always there. Captain Roger Antonio, CCSO PIO

On a state level, South Carolina has a 69.1% homicide clearance rate, while locally, some agencies are higher.

Specifically, Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties have seen promising results.

The self reported homicide success rates for last year are:

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office: 61%

North Charleston Police Department: 84%

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office: 91%

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office: 50%

To derive these rates, News 2 obtained raw data from each agency. We asked for the number of total homicide cases, the number of pending cases, and the number of open cases. North Charleston Police Department did not provide us with the raw numbers, but they did provide us with the rate.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office 7 cases solved, 1 pending arrest, 5 actively being investigated

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office 11 cases solved, 1 remains open

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office 1 case solved, 1 remains open



Another perk of CrimeStoppers: if reward money is offered with a tip, you can create a secure tip ID and password, which enables you to claim the reward.

