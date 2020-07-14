Cross double-homicide suspect arrested in Indiana

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) announced on Tuesday that Damayjohn Quintez Gadson (19), wanted for a double-homicide in Cross, was arrested by US Marshals in Indiana.

Gadson was identified as a suspect in the June 29 murder of Lori Gentile (61) and Lashawn Gadson (25).

Sheriff Duane Lewis said “there is nothing that will bring these women back, but I hope making an arrest will be the first step of closure for the families of the deceased.” He continued, saying “we are grateful for the assistance of the United States Marshal Task Force and the Orangeburg COunty Sheriff’s Office. The success of cases happen when agencies work together.”

BCO is awaiting Gadson’s extradition back to Berkeley County. The investigation is ongoing.