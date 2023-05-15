CROSS, S.C. (WCBD) – A 33-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said they were contacted by a local hospital shortly after 1:00 a.m. regarding a victim who was brought into the emergency room from an accident that happened on Highway 6 in Cross.

The victim, identified by the coroner’s office as 33-year-old Charles Howard, died at the hospital from injuries he suffered in the crash.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision happened around 11:50 p.m. and the coroner was contacted shortly after 1:00 a.m.

Howard was traveling west on SC 6 when he lost control of his 2009 sedan and struck a culvert.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.