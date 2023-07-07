BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in Bonneau Beach want to see changes at Richardson’s Landing after things became rowdy over the Fourth of July holiday. But they say the issue isn’t just related to the holiday weekend.

“It is definitely an ongoing issue,” said Bonneau Beach resident Sandra Kacarka. “We have a boat. We launch it here almost every weekend, and Sunday seemed to be the worst day. There are crowds of people out here.”

There were so many cars, trucks, and boats at the landing it became difficult for some boaters to leave the lake when a storm started to move in.

And there were so many people at the landing on the Fourth of July that a fight nearly broke out between a large crowd.

“We had additional deputies as well off-duty paid deputies at the landing on the 4th of July,” said Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis in a phone interview with News 2. “There was a disturbance, and the deputies were there quickly. The crowd was dispersed. We will continue to monitor the situation and working with Santee Cooper Law enforcement to ensure everybody’s safety.”

Santee Cooper sent News 2 a statement that said in part, “We understand people are unhappy with crowding at Richardson’s and other access areas … We have taken measures to help with safety and cleanliness at Richardson’s Landing, including adding portable bathrooms and trash receptacles. We also understand people want more access to the lakes and are working with local governments to provide it.”

A change.org petition demanding changes be made to the landing has 331 signatures. There is also concern about how close the beach visitors are to where the boat dock is located.

“There’s kids, jumping in front of boats that are under power. And at some point, somebody’s going to get hurt by one of these propellers on these boats,” said Kacarka.

Count on News 2 to follow this story. We’ll let you know if any changes will be made.