Crowfield Golf Club closes facility following Gov. McMaster’s recent executive orders limiting businesses, people

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crowfield Golf Club announced it will be shutting down operations on Tuesday.

Management said the decision to close came after Gov. McMaster’s issued a stay home or at work order for the entire state, and ordered some non-essential businesses, like sporting venues, to close.

“Crowfield Golf Club will close our golf course, driving range, bar & grill – our entire facility – beginning tomorrow morning,” the club said in a Facebook post.

All current memberships will be paused during the temporary closing and will be resumed when the club reopens.

Crowfield Golf Club said staff will continue to maintain the course and it will be patrolled by the Goose Creek Police Department.

“Thank you for your support and for your patience as we navigate this situation,” the club said. “We look forward to reopening soon.”