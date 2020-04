GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Golfers in Goose Creek will be able to tee off at Crowfield Golf Course on Friday.

The club announced it was reopening on April 17th the course and driving range after closing last week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Members and guests can also enjoy food from the club’s bar and grill, which also reopens Friday.

The club will only be offering a take-out menu.