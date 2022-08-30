MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Kennedy Center will hold a curbside overdose prevention training event on Wednesday in Moncks Corner.

According to the Kenney Center, several organizations will host Narcan and Deterra training in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day.

The Ernest E. Kennedy Center is a nonprofit that supplies behavioral health services in Goose Creek and surrounding areas.

The event will take place on International Overdose Awareness Day, August 31, at the Moncks Corner Recreational Complex.

Curbside Narcan and Deterra training will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event coordinators say the training takes five minutes.

Narcan, Deterra, and drug disposal bags will be distributed.

This is a joint event held by the Kennedy Center, Berkeley County Coroner’s Office, and the Town of Moncks Corner.