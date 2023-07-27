MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Cypress Gardens has seen a dramatic increase in the number of visitors to the county park.

Park officials say there has been an approximately 300% increase in visitors when comparing the number of guests from before the attraction closed due to severe flooding in 2015 until now.

“Before the flood, we probably had about 50,000 people visit. And every year since we reopened, it has increased. So, this year it was over 150,000,” said Heather McDowell, Berkeley County Parks and Recreation Director.

Cypress Gardens closed after suffering damage during the thousand-year flood in October 2015. The new and improved park reopened in April 2019.

“Oh, it’s amazing. I mean the gardens itself, everything that we did to it before we reopened is just amazing,” said McDowell. “We have people come from all over the world to visit us. We have a huge playground- parents are loving that. Our season passes have increased and it’s because of that. Everybody loves taking the boat ride, being able to row yourself out there; then of course we have the aquarium, the butterfly house. Boss and Ally are big hits. Everybody loves to come to see the alligator boss.”

Visitors like Joshua Francis – he, his wife, and friends stopped by Cypress Gardens on Thursday to see the alligators and gardens.

“From the Charlotte, North Carolina area and just like to be outdoors, hang out,” he said.

Francis had a few specific things he wanted to see during his trip. “Cypress Gardens was on our itinerary for today. I guess The Notebook was filmed here, and I just learned it’s where The Patriot, parts of The Patriot, were filmed so I’m more excited about that,” he said.

There are a number of park improvements in Berkeley County, including that mega boat landing that will be opening in the future on Lake Moultrie.