BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Cypress Gardens will offer free admission to Berkeley County residents on July 9.

According to Cypress Gardens, ‘Free Saturday’ will be held July 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

‘Free Saturday’ will provide Berkeley County residents free admission to the park with a valid photo ID, utility, or tax bill.

Cypress Gardens is the backdrop of the 2004 hit movie, The Notebook and offers swamp boat adventures, butterfly observations, and more.

For residents interested in visiting the park, Berkeley County residents receive half-price admission every Saturday.