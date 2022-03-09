MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A traffic light nearly three years in the making is one step closer to becoming a reality at a dangerous Moncks Corner intersection.

Residents of Foxbank Plantation have been lobbying for the light since 2019. They told News 2 that the intersection of Foxbank Plantation Boulevard and Highway 52 was riddled with accidents.

After much back-and-forth with the developer, the Town of Moncks Corner was permitted to conduct a Traffic Signal Analysis.

That analysis has since been completed and approved by the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The Town of Moncks Corner announced on Wednesday that the project is moving forward into the engineering and design phase. After the plans for the traffic light are solidified, installation will begin.