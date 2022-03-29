BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A resurfacing project on Daniel Island is wrapping up after starting in late February.

The Daniel Island Resurfacing Project is anticipated to be completed by the start of April, according to Berkeley County officials.

Milling and resurfacing of Seven Farms Drive is included in the project, in addition to pedestrian improvements at the Publix grocery store’s intersection and enterance between River Landing Drive and Island Park Drive.

The project was estimated to cost $554,500, funded by County Transportation Committee funds.

Seven Farms Drive is one of over 40 Berkeley County roads due to be resurfaced using CTC funds.