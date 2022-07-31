BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened along US 52.

SCHP said a 2014 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on US 52 near Teepsie Lane when the crash happened around 12:26 a.m. on July 28.

The crash was discovered on July 31, troopers said.

According to Trooper Nick Pye, the motorcycle ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver was found dead at the scene from injuries they received in the crash.

The name of the deceased will be released by the coroner’s office.