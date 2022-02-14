DEAL 4 U: Berkeley County sheriff offers Valentine’s Day deal for the wanted

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Ah, St. Valentine’s Day – it’s a day for spending time with those you love most. But if you’re feeling scorned by a past romance, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has a deal for you.

If you know someone – with warrants – who will be spending Valentine’s Day alone, the sheriff’s office says they have a plan to make them feel extra special:

“This Valentine’s Day we are offering a special that starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in a luxurious facility, dinner accommodations and professional glamour shots that will be posted online for everyone to enjoy,” the department said.

BCSO said just give them a call with their location, and they’ll take care of the rest.

“Today is Valentine’s Day, and we are waiting with open cuffs and open hearts. Please don’t play hard to get! We are so committed to capturing…. Your heart.”

The sheriff’s office said you can call Berkeley County Dispatch to report a wanted subject’s current location or to report illegal activity.