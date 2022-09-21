UPDATE: District officials said there is no delayed dismissal now that the roadway has reopened. A district spokeswoman said buses are able to leave on time, but some parents arriving at the schools may see traffic hiccups.

—

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dismissal will be delayed for some Berkeley County students due to power and traffic issues Wednesday afternoon.

Some lanes are closed along Clements Ferry Road following both a traffic accident and maintenance to downed powerlines.

Officials said contractors accidentally hit some power lines over Clements Ferry Road. Dominion Energy is on the scene working to make those repairs. “We are on-site working to replace a broken pole. 11 customers total are impacted. No schools impacted,” said a Dominion Energy spokesman.

A spokeswoman for the Berkeley County School District, Katie Tanner, said there will be delays during school dismissal – including bus delays – because of the traffic woes.

Schools impacted include Philip Simmons elementary, middle, and high schools.

Charleston PD said the roadway has reopened.