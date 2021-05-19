Deon Jackson named next BCSD superintendent

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) Board of Trustees on Wednesday announced Deon Jackson as the next BCSD superintendent.

Jackson is currently BCSD’s Chief Administrative Officer for Pupil Services. He has previously served as the district’s Senior Associate Superintendent of Operations and Administration, Interim Superintendent and Chief Administrative Officer, as well as the principal of Cane Bay Middle School and St. Stephen Middle School.

BCSD Board Chair Dave Borrow said he is “confident that Deon Jackson will serve Berkeley County well.”

Jackson will officially assume the position July 1. In the meantime, he will work with current superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram to prepare for the transition.

