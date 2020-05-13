Deputies: 2 arrested for trafficking meth after traffic stop in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were arrested for trafficking methamphetamine following a traffic stop on North Main Street in Summerville.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling a portion of North Main Street when he noticed a vehicle that was being operated with defective equipment and conducted a traffic stop.

The deputy made contact with a driver and passenger who were both from Pickens County.

While explaining the reason for the traffic stop, the deputy said the driver, Casey Gillespie, became increasingly nervous and was asked to step out of the vehicle. Gillespie was driving without a license.

The deputy said his suspicion continued to grow while speaking with Gillespie. He asked consent to search the vehicle and a glass pipe commonly used for smoking methamphetamines was discovered inside.

According to the deputy, when asked about the pipe, Gillespie stated that “He smoked all of it already.”

The deputy continued to search the vehicle and noticed one of the panel covers on the front dash area appeared loose. That panel was removed, and inside was a small burlap sack stuck down in the area.

The deputy opened the burlap sack and located two clear baggies that contained a clear, crystal-like substance which field-tested positive for Methamphetamine and weighed approximately 56 gross grams.

Both Gillespie and the passenger, Jessica Gantt, tried to play the blame and denied ownership of the substance, according to the deputy.

Both parties were placed under arrest and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine.