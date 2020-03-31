Deputies arrest 2 men on various drug charges after receiving tip about wanted felon in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities apprehended a wanted felon and recovered numerous narcotics while on patrol Summerville.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were patrolling the area of North Main Street Summerville after receiving a tip about a wanted felon in the area.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, 25-year-old Ander Smith Reynoso, attempted to flee, the was quickly taken into custody.

The passenger also fled from deputies and ran into a nearby wood line. Deputies and a K-9 unit tracked the passenger down and a fingerprint reader was used to identify the individual as 29-year-old Terrance Demacus Jamison.

Jamison was wanted for 11 felony warrants out of Berkeley County and was in possession of approximately 13.5 gross grams of marijuana when he was detained.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies recovered, 72.6 gross grams of marijuana, 31 whole and six partial Schedule II narcotic pills, 19.4 gross grams of Fentanyl, 12.7 gross grams of Cocaine, 10 partial dose units of Xanax pills, 10 gross grams of marijuana in paper wrapping in an oil base, none Schedule II narcotic pills, eight gross grams of Methamphetamine, Five individual dosage units of Clonazepam pills, and 1.9 gross grams of Cocaine base.

Reynoso was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking meth or cocaine base, possession of meth or cocaine base, distribution of scheduled narcotics (x3), possession of scheduled narcotics and administer/distribute scheduled narcotics.

Jamison was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking meth or cocaine base, possession of meth or cocaine base, distribution of scheduled narcotics (x3), possession of scheduled narcotics and administer/distribute scheduled narcotics and simple possession of marijuana.

He is currently on probation for breaking into motor vehicles and evading arrest.