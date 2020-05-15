Deputies arrest man on animal abuse, drug charges after dog was found dead

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing drug and animal abuse charges after deputies discovered a dead dog earlier this week.

Deputies and animal control officers with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence off Treeland Drive in reference to a deceased dog what was found floating in a pond Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the dog, a male Beagle, was found with a white plastic zip tie around its muzzle. The animal was removed from the water and scanned for a microchip, but it did not yield any results.

Detectives began searching the area of possible surveillance footage and evidence.

Some of the footage they recovered revealed the incident happened early in the morning on May 9th. Once camera showed a male subject on a hoverboard with the dog. The same person is then seen 15 minutes later carrying what appeared to be an item wrapped in a white sheet, which was about the size of the dog.

Additional video that detectives obtained showed footage of that missing 15 minutes; the subject was seen brutally attacking the dog, deputies say.

Through tips and evidence collected, investigators were able to identify the subject as Jeremy Bush.

Jeremy Bush (Hill Finklea Detention Center)

Authorities executed a search warrant on Bush’s home in the Tall Pines community where he was taken into custody.

During the search, investigators found zip ties that were identical to the one found tied around the dog’s muzzle. A white sheet and shirt were also located which appeared to contain blood and fur that was consistent to the dog.

The hoverboard was also recovered, along with a small amount of methamphetamine.

Jeremy Bush is being charged with ill-treatment of animals, which is a felony, and possession of methamphetamine.