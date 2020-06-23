Deputies arrest man who stole items from vehicles in Cane Bay

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Berkeley County apprehended a 21-year-old man who was wanted for stealing from vehicles in the Cane Bay community.

Residents on Brookhaven Road and Buttercup Lane called the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office earlier this month after discovering someone stole items from their vehicles overnight.

BCSO later issued a notice that they were looking for the suspect, Bryan Lee Rogulski, who was known to frequent the area of McLaurin Avenue in Moncks Corner.

Rogulski is charged with four counts of theft from a motor vehicle.

He had been arrested five times since 2016 on various charges including assault and battery by mob, narcotic violations, and malicious injury to property.