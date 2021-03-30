Deputies arrest man with stolen gun while investigating shots fired call in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies arrested a 19-year-old man for having a stolen gun and a couple of warrants after investigating reports of shots being fired in Goose Creek.

Berkeley County deputies were initially investigating a report of shots being fired in the South Cranford area of Goose Creek. While patrolling the area to locate the source, they observed a black Infiniti sedan leaving the apartment complex at a high rate of speed.

After initiating a traffic stop on the car, which also had its headlights turned off, a deputy located a handgun on the vehicle floor by the driver’s feet.

The driver, 19-year-old Jahiem N. Johnson, told deputies the gun belonged to him, saying he recently purchased it from “a friend.”

He also told deputies that he did not have a concealed weapons permit. Which even if he did, they say he would have still been in violation because the handgun was not properly stored.

Deputies checked the serial number on the handgun and discovered it was reported stolen through the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. They also noted that he had two arrest warrants from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office – one was for armed robbery with a deadly weapon and another for assault and battery.

Johnson was arrested and charged with unlawful carry of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.