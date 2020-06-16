Deputies arrest suspect accused of burglarizing, vandalizing businesses in Pineopolis

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County arrested one of two people accused of burglarizing and vandalizing a business in Moncks Corner.

Deputies say the two individuals were armed and wearing Halloween masks when they stole items from a business in Pineopolis and vandalized the building last month.

According to BCSO, detectives executed a search warrant at the apartment of Dylan Michael Reitz on Themens Road where they recovered several items that were reported stolen from Pineland Place and Pinopolis Preschool.

Reitz was charged with receiving stolen good with a value of $2,000 or less and receiving stolen goods greater than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Deputies say Reitz was already in custody at the Hill Finklea Detention Center on an unrelated charge involving a stolen golf cart that belonged to Coastal Carolina University.