Deputies arrest suspect in January 2019 homicide at Shuler Cemetery

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this year.

Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a deceased person at Shuler Cemetery in Ridgeville on January 19th.

An investigation revealed the victim, later identified as Steven Lincoln Jr., had been shot and killed. Deputies believe he had been in the area for a funeral earlier in the day.

Deputies on Wednesday announced the arrest of Thomas Scott McFadden Jr. and charged him with Lincoln’s murder.

McFadden is currently being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center on an unrelated murder charged.

Deputies say he appeared in bond court for the January homicide and was denied bond.

Berkeley County deputies are continuing their investigation into this case. Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.