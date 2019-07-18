Deputies arrest suspects who stole 30k worth of tools, equipment

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – On July 9, Berkeley County deputies responded to the 3000 block of State Road in reference to a burglary.

Authorities stated that upon arrival, deputies met with the victim, who stated that he arrived at his property and found that a new lock had been placed on his gate.

The victim also stated his residence and outbuildings had been burglarized and gone through, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The victim stated that approximately $30,000 worth of tools and equipment was stolen from his property.

Berkeley County detectives responded and began an investigation.

On July 11th, during the investigation process, unknown suspects cut the lock off of the gate and entered the property. A concerned citizen contacted 911 and stated that the gate was open, but the owner was not at the location. Patrol deputies and detectives responded to the call and were able to observe surveillance footage of a vehicle and suspects.

The victim was able to receive information about possible suspects and that information was relayed to investigators. Detectives conducted follow up interviews and identified the suspects.

A search warrant for multiple houses in the 3000 block of State Road was conducted. Items that were stolen were located and recovered, along with an ATV stolen out of Tennessee. Two suspects were arrested during the execution of the search warrant, according to authorities

Berkeley County detectives, with the assistance of Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search warrant at a residence in Dorchester County and arrested one suspect at home.

The other suspect surrendered to authorities.

The suspects arrested, and charged were: