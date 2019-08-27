Deputies arrest three after finding stolen vehicle near crime scene

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies were securing a crime scene on Old Gilliard Road while they were advised of a suspicious dark Chevrolet Truck that was parked in a nearby yard.

At approximately 6 a.m. on the day of the incident, deputies went to investigate the suspicious vehicle and found it abandoned. Deputies noticed the motor to the vehicle was still hot to the touch.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the VIN was run through Berkeley County dispatch and they advised it was reported stolen out of Berkeley County.

While deputies were still investigating, a male, later identified as Michael Bright, 22, was seen coming out of the woods. Bright saw deputies and immediately turned around as if to walk away from them. Bright was pursed for a short time on foot and then detained.

Bright was asked about the truck and he admitted to being the rear passenger. Deputies were advised that a juvenile was the driver and another male, Robert James Mosier, 19, was the front passenger.

Deputies were advised that the driver saw the blue lights from the deputies’ vehicles on Old Gilliard and thought it was a checkpoint. The driver then decided to pull into someone’s home yard and then everyone ran into the woods. Bright got separated from the other two that fled.

K-9 unit arrived at the scene to track the other two suspects and was located a short time later in the woods.

The juvenile was transported to DJJ. Mosier and Bright were transported to Hill-Finklea Detention Center. Mosier is being charged with Evading Arrest and Giving False Information to Police. Bright was charged with Evading Arrest. Warrants for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle will be obtained on both Mosier and Bright.