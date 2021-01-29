Deputies believe good Samaritan shot suspect who assaulted a woman in Berkeley County

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Berkeley County say a woman is recovering after she was attacked Thursday night; a good Samaritan may have saved the woman’s life by opening fire on the attacker.

The case is still being investigated by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. But deputies believe the man was shot after he severely beat a woman and leaving her in the middle of a rural Berkeley County road.

It happened Thursday night around 10:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office was called to the area of Colonel Mayhem Road just off Highway 52 in St. Stephen where a shooting had occurred.

According to law enforcement, two people drove up to the woman after she had been beaten and stopped to help her.

The man who assaulted the woman then tried to get into their vehicle, but the man inside shot the suspect.

“Right now, we’re still trying to piece together exactly all the facts of the case and processing some evidence,” said Maj. David Brabham with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. “Once we determine all of that and submit that, we’ll see what charges are going to come out.”

Major Brabham says they expect to release more information about the case in the coming days. They do not believe the suspect’s injuries are life-threatening.