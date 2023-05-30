BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly 50 tickets were issued during a one-day traffic enforcement operation along the Clements Ferry Road corridor earlier this month.

It comes after Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said they received numerous complaints about roadway safety and speed-related crashes along the stretch of road.

Law enforcement issued 49 tickets and 40 warnings during the enforcement.

“We have received numerous complaints about increased speeds and aggressive drivers along Clements Ferry Road,” said Sheriff Lewis. “We want to make it clear to motorists that we are always around, and we will continue to conduct proactive patrols to target dangerous drivers. Every motorist deserves to arrive to their destination – unharmed.”

Berkeley County deputies worked with the Charleston Police Department for the traffic safety enforcement operation on May 16, according to BCSO.