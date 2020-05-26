Deputies: Dispute over card game leads to fatal shooting in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following an altercation and shooting over a card game in Berkeley County.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an address on Old Highway 6 in the Cross area just after 6:30 p.m. in reference to a fight that escalated to a shooting.

Once at the scene, deputies located a victim that was suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim was later pronounced deceased.

Through their initial investigation, deputies learned the shooting stemmed from a dispute over a card game.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim at a later time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

