BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after finding a woman deceased following an arson incident.

Deputies responded to a residential alarm Monday morning and saw smoke and fire coming from a Pineville home with witnesses stating that the homeowner was trapped inside.

An investigation found that the fire was set intentionally.

This was a horrendous act of violence and not

typical of the Pineville community.” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “Any information, no

matter how much or how little, could assist investors with their case. It’s important to come forward.”

The identity of the deceased woman is due to be released by the Berkeley County Coroner.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to contact them with any information relevant to the incident.

