BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who has dementia.

Berkeley County deputies said Ruth Jenkins, 76, was last seen Saturday afternoon walking in the 1800 block of Highway 45 in the Pineville area of Berkeley County. That was around 2 p.m.

Jenkins is described as 5’04” and 125 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say she has dementia and is known to wander.

If you see her, or you know where she may be, you should call the BCSO at 843-719-4412.