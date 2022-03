LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Ladson area.

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 2 on Saturday afternoon that they found a body that had been buried at a location off Highway 78.

Deputies said they have a possible suspect and are waiting on a cause of death following an autopsy.

They believe the body belonged to that of a homeless man.

This is a developing story. Count on 2 for updates.