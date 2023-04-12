BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in Goose Creek.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a reported crash at an apartment building off S. Cranford Drive around 1:30 a.m.

At the scene, deputies found a Dodge Durango that had crashed into one of the buildings and came to rest inside an apartment’s living room.

The driver was dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Preliminary investigations revealed the driver of the Dodge Durango suffered a gunshot wound prior to the vehicle collision,” officials said.

A resident who was inside the apartment at the time of the crash was injured and taken to a local hospital.

The shooting victim was identified by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office as 21-year-old Joshua Bautista Vidal of North Charleston.

Deputies are asking that anyone with information about the shooting call the sheriff’s office at 843-719-4505.