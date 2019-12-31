Deputies investigating fatal shooting off Howe Hall Road in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Berkeley County are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Howe Hall Road near Rutt Lane.

It happened Tuesday just after 2:30 p.m. in an unincorporated part of Goose Creek.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said deputies arrived at the scene within minutes and found an individual deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

“A number of people heard the gunshot and ran to the area,” said Sheriff Lewis as he described the scene. “It was somewhat chaotic for deputies when they first arrived and worked to clear the scene.”

Sheriff Lewis said three people were detained for questioning as a result of shooting.

Investigators are still on scene working to determine what happened and are gathering information from witnesses and individuals who may have insight concerning the fatal shooting.

Motorists are asked to stay away from the area of Howe Hall Road while deputies work in the area.

A motive or suspect(s) have not yet been identified.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.