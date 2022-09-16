UPDATE: The second person, who was a juvenile student, has been detained, according to the Charleston Police Department. Law enforcement officials tell News 2 that the juvenile was found behind a house near the school.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, but there is “no known ongoing threat.”

—

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three schools in Berkeley County were placed on lockdown Friday afternoon including Philip Simmons elementary, middle, and high school due to law enforcement activity in the area.

A spokesperson for the Berkeley County School District (BCSO), Katie Tanner, told News 2 that all students were safe.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to investigate “an issue that occurred at Philip Simmons High School” around 2:46 p.m.

News 2 has learned that deputies witnessed two suspicious individuals outside the school. One of the two, described as a juvenile student, ran away while deputies attempted to detain them. Another was found with a weapon.

Authorities are searching for that student who ran away. That person reportedly tossed a weapon into the woods.

The Charleston Police Department described the individual as a Black male wearing dark clothing, approximately six feet tall.

According to Tanner, Philip Simmons Elementary was in the middle of dismissal. She said students who had not yet been dismissed were brought back into the school and buses have been held.

People are asked to avoid the areas and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.