LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened at the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Ladson on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) told News 2 that two people were shot inside the DMV, but their condition is unknown.

Berkeley County dispatch received a call regarding the shooting just after 1:30 p.m.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is responding to what they called an “active scene.”

People are asked to stay away from the area while deputies process the crime scene.

Details about the shooting at extremely limited right now. Count on us for updates.