Deputies locate and return bench that was stolen from home in Nexton

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A bench that was stolen from a home in the Nexton community has been returned.

The homeowner told News 2 someone drove up to his house early Tuesday morning and stole the bench from his front porch. It was captured on doorbell surveillance video.

“He didn’t even have his face covered. He looks like an older gentleman. By older, I would say late 40s, early 50s. Just in regular street clothes and a jacket, looked straight at the camera,” said Michael Broadhead.

Broadhead contacted the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and after investigating the theft, deputies were able to locate the stolen bench.

Deputies returned it to the homeowner last night just after 11:00 p.m.

There is no word on whether any charges will be filed in this case.