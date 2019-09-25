Deputies make arrest in 23-year-old cold case related to the burning of Macedonia High School

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced an arrest related to a 23-year-old cold case.

Macedonia High School was set on fire and burned to the ground back in August of 1996.

Sheriff Duane Lewis reopened the cold case two years ago after many people from the community expressed how much solving this case would mean to them.

“This school represented the community,” he said during Thursday’s announcement. “It was where everything happened, and the people of Macedonia had a love for this school. To see it totally destroyed on the August 4th night, it really devastated a lot of people.”

During a media event Thursday afternoon, Sheriff Lewis announced 40-year-old Daniel Scott Harris had been arrested Tuesday night.

Deputies say Harris was a 17-year-old junior at the school when he set the building on fire.

An affidavit shows the fire was intentionally set by means of an open flame and available combustible material in the hallway.

While the school was closed at the time, Sheriff Lewis said there were books, papers and other items in the school’s hallways which he believed helped accelerate the flames.

The affidavit shows Harris entered through the library and maliciously damages school equipment and expended a fire extinguisher over electronic equipment before setting the fire.

Fingerprints were left on that fire extinguisher which was later identified as belonging to Harris.

Harris was booked into the Berkeley County Dentition Center and is charged with 2nd-degree burglary and 2nd-degree arson. He was granted a $20,000 personal cognizance bond.

Sheriff Lewis said this case is not solved. They believe two others helped Harris set the school on fire.

If you have any information you are urged to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.